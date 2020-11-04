Elections

Sumner County 2020 general election results

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sumner County Elections – Your Local Election Headquarters (WKRN News 2 Graphic)

(WKRN) – Find up-to-the-minute election results for the races in Sumner County. To see full results from the November 3 general election, including the latest on the race for president, U.S. Senate, U.S. House, and more in Tennessee, click here.

News 2’s Election Trouble Tipline is OPEN all day and all night Election Tuesday.
Let us know about any issues or anything improper going on at your voting location.
We will look into your issues right away.
Call 615-369-7332 or email vote@wkrn.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ



Don't Miss

Trending Stories