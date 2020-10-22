Some Belmont University students moved from dorms to Opryland ahead of debate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Students who live within the security perimeter on Belmont University’s campus have been moved to the Opryland Hotel ahead of Thursday night’s final presidential debate.

According to the Belmont Vision, residents of Wright, Maddox, Kennedy, Potter and Hail were asked to temporarily vacate their rooms for 30 hours.

An estimated 600 students are displaced as a security measure and will stay at Opryland through Friday.

The university will reportedly provide students with transportation, meals and internet access for the duration of the one-night move. Students will be housed with their previous roommates. Resident administrative leadership of the impacted dorms, including resident assistants and resident directors, will be relocated alongside students, according to the student paper.

Belmont soccer player Morgan Pettit said despite the challenges of relocating, most students are embracing the debate experience.

“Our campus like looks completely different right now because all of the kind of construction, the different setup for the debate, that’s pretty wild we’re kind of prepping for a kind of mini lockdown.

When the debate is actually happening like we can’t access our dining hall or anything,” explained Pettit. “I think it’s just the reality of the situation and keeping everyone safe and everyone understands that.”

Belmont will also provide a 180,000 square foot space at the Music City Center for students to watch the debate and engage in socially distanced activities together.