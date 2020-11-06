Senator Marsha Blackburn, Senator-elect Bill Hagerty back President Trump as votes continue to be counted

Left: Rep. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., watches election returns in her race for the U.S. Senate with former Gov. Phil Bredesen Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Franklin, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Right: Former U.S. Ambassador to Japan Bill Hagerty campaigns for U.S. Senate Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Gallatin, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn and Senator-elect Bill Hagerty voiced their support for President Donald Trump as multiple states continue to count ballots, delaying the announcement of who will be the next president of the United States.

Senator Blackburn took to Twitter to voice her support for the president, tweeting “President @realDonaldTrump has always had our backs, and now, we need to have his to make sure every single LEGALLY cast ballot is counted.”

Senator Blackburn also tweeted her displeasure with the lack of transparency with the election as votes continue to be counted.

Later, Senator Blackburn followed up on her tweets with a statement on Friday.

“It’s a shame that we have to fight for a fair election in the greatest democracy the world has ever known, but we do,” said Senator Blackburn. “One of the best ways to do so is by joining me in donating to the President’s legal defense fund. President Donald Trump has always had our backs, and now, Tennesseans need to have his to make sure every single legally cast ballot is counted.‬”

She then followed up on this statement with a tweet saying she donated to President Trump’s legal defense fund in order to “fight for transparency and accountability in our election system.”

Senator-elect Bill Hagerty also released a statement Friday morning, voicing his support for President Trump. Hagerty called for protecting the “sanctity of the ballot box” and said the United States cannot “allow a lack of transparency to harm our election system.”