Road closures in effect ahead of presidential debate at Belmont University

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police and Metro Public Works have announced road closures for Thursday’s final presidential debate hosted at Belmont University.

The 1700-1800 block of Acklen Avenue closed to traffic on Sunday. The roadway will also close from 12th Avenue South to 15th Avenue South beginning Wednesday.

Belmont Boulevard closed from Portland Avenue to Bernard Avenue Sunday and will close from 18th Avenue South to Delmar Avenue beginning Wednesday.

The majority of the closures for Metro Public Works go into effect Wednesday: 15th Avenue South will close from Ashwood Avenue to Wedgewood Avenue, Caldwell Avenue will close from 12th Avenue South to 15th Avenue South and Compton Avenue will close from 15th Avenue to Belmont Boulevard.

Street From Date To Date From Street To Street 15TH AVE S 10/21/2020 10/23/2020 ASHWOOD AVE WEDGEWOOD AVE ACKLEN AVE 10/21/2020 10/23/2020 12TH AVE S 15TH AVE S ACKLEN AVE 10/18/2020 10/22/2020 17TH AVE S 18TH AVE S BELMONT BLVD 10/18/2020 10/22/2020 PORTLAND AVE BERNARD AVE BELMONT BLVD 10/21/2020 10/23/2020 18TH AVE S DELMAR AVE CALDWELL AVE 10/21/2020 10/23/2020 12TH AVE S 15TH AVE S COMPTON AVE 10/21/2020 10/23/2020 15TH AVE BELMONT BLVD DELMAR AVE 10/21/2020 10/23/2020 15TH AVE BELMONT BLVD

Metro police’s closures also go into effect Wednesday.

These closures will start at noon:

Belmont Boulevard from Delmar Avenue to 18th Avenue South

Compton Avenue from 15th Avenue South to Belmont Boulevard

Acklen Avenue between 17th & 18th Avenues South

These closures will start at 6 p.m. Wednesday:

11th Avenue South from Ashwood Avenue to Wedgewood Avenue

Acklen Avenue between 14th & 15th Avenues South

Caldwell Avenue between 12th & 15th Avenues South

Delmar Avenue from 15th Avenue South to Belmont Boulevard.

Roads are expected to reopen by morning rush hour on Friday.