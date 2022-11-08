NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Find up-to-the-minute election results from Putnam County. You can also check out full results from the November 8 Tennessee general election, both statewide and Middle TN county races, as votes continue to be counted.
Track the liquor referendum in Algood below:
You can also track the county breakdown in Tennessee’s governor race here.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.