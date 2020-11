NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Now that Election Day has come and gone, many Nashville residents are removing campaign signs from their yards.

Metro Public Works wants to remind those with yard signs that they are not recyclable.

The department asks Nashvillians to not place them in curbside bins or take them to a recycling drop-off site.

Public Works suggests donating the signs to a creative reuse center as an alternative to trash.