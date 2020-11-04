Presidential Election draws parallels to 2016 race, MTSU political expert says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The 2020 Presidential Election was one that many political experts will be analyzing well into the future.

“There’s a lot of very fascinating things about this election,” said Middle Tennessee State University Dean and Political Science Professor Dr. John Vile. “People are going to be analyzing it for a long time.”

He said one reason was because of how closely this election paralleled the race in 2016 in coming down to the electoral college votes from a few states. It was unclear when the election’s winner would be declared because states were counting votes well into Wednesday.

“When you started the early counting, Biden was ahead in many of these southern states and then Trump caught up with him because they actually had counted the early votes first and they tended to trend toward Biden and the votes on Election Day tended to trend toward Trump,” said Dr. Vile.

The professor said the early votes may have trended toward Biden because of the former Vice President’s approach to COVID-19.

“The primary reason is Biden really encouraged early voting in part because he thought it would be safer – you’re not as likely to have to stand in line as long and Trump has not worried as much about getting people together in crowds, whether they wore masks or not,” Dr. Vile said. “Trump’s people apparently had a very good ground game in the sense that they were going door to door knocking on doors and Biden’s people, as the coronavirus got worse, they made a conscious decision that people don’t want us knocking on their doors and if we send people the people we send could get sick.”

He said another takeaway was whether or not the results showed President Trump expanded his base compared to 2016.

“Apparently there are people who are voting for Trump in this election that did not vote for any candidate in the last election,” said Dr. Vile. “Trump has held on to a less than 50 percent base but maybe some of that base are as motivated, or more so than, the somewhat larger base that appears to be for Biden and for the Democrats.”

Dr. Vile added that this election was also similar to 2016 because there were many cases where the party that won the electoral college votes also won the senate race in that particular state.

“When the electoral college was designed, it was primarily designed as a mechanism for Federalism. You had an emphasis on democracy but it was on republican democracy, and the states actually preceded the union and so the smaller states, through the electoral college, they get a minimum of 3 votes and it gives some advantage to rural states that might not otherwise get attention,” said Dr. Vile. “At the time it was developed, the electoral college was probably one of the most democratic systems in the world. Now, times have changed a little bit. One of the disadvantages of the electoral college is if you’re a Republican in a predominantly Democratic state or vice versa, you don’t have nearly as much incentive to go out and vote because – with the exception of Maine and Nebraska – whoever wins in the state gets all the votes.”

