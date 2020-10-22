President Trump arrives in Nashville ahead of presidential debate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – President Donald Trump has arrived in Nashville ahead of Thursday’s presidential debate at Belmont University.

The president, flying aboard Air Force One, touched down at Nashville International Airport just before 2 p.m.

President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will be debating about the following topics:

Fighting COVID-19

American families

Race in America

Climate change

National Security

Leadership

The debate begins at 8 p.m. at is expected to last 90 minutes.

A new rule change for the debate is the use of mute buttons. The 90-minute debate will be divided into six 15-minute segments; each candidate will be granted two minutes of uninterrupted opening statements. While a candidate is answering during the two-minute period, their opponent’s microphone will be muted to prevent interruptions that were abundant during the first debate.

News 2 will have full coverage of the debate both on air and online.