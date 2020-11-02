Police: Mail drop box destroyed in Berry Hill

BERRY HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – A mail drop box was ripped out in Berry Hill, according to Berry Hill Police.

Police told News 2 it happened sometime between 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the 700 block of Berry Road on Sunday. The drop box is in the post office lobby and is always accessible.

Police said there are cameras in the lobby and the footage is currently being reviewed.

News 2 received the following statement from a U.S. Postal Inspector of the Nashville Domicile:

Postal Inspectors are working with the Berry Hill Police Department regarding a reported vandalism that occurred at the Melrose Post Office on 11/01/20, at approximately between 4:30 PM and 6:45 PM. If anyone has any information related to this incident please contact the United States Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455. Nathaniel Sims, U.S. Postal Inspector, Nashville Domicile

No other information was immediately released, but News 2 is working to develop more information from Metro Police.

If you have any information you can call Berry Hill Police at 615-297-3242.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.