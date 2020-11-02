Planning on voting early Tuesday? Officials say don’t and expect to wait

The line for early voting at a polling place in Oklahoma County wraps around the Edmond Church of Christ and more, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Edmond, Okla. People in this section of the line still have to wrap around the entire building to gain entrance to vote. Voters at the front of the line were reporting five hour waits to vote. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee’s state elections official is warning those who haven’t already voted to expect a long and lengthy wait at the polls on Tuesday.

According to Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins, the longest wait times occur first thing in the morning when the polls open. Lunchtime and late afternoon after work have the second-longest wait times.

If you’re planning on getting to the polls early to stake out your place in line, Goins strongly advises against that as well. Poll workers have noted that those waiting in line to cast their ballots have been getting in line as early as two hours before the doors open.

If you have any concerns or need any information surrounding Election Day and your polling location, call 1 (877) 850-4959.