Pandemic, equality motivate thousands to vote on first day of early voting in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nearly 13,000 people cast their ballots on the first day of in-person early voting in Davidson County.

As soon as polls opened Wednesday, lines wrapped around the early voting centers from East Nashville to Belle Meade.

The East Nashville YMCA is an added early voting center this year, seeing more than a thousand voters on its first day.

People voting Wednesday told News 2 that in today’s climate with a pandemic and current social unrest, they were going to make sure their vote got counted.

“I’m a nurse, I’m a front line worker, and this coronavirus thing is crazy, I’ve seen people get sick, a lot of people get sick and I don’t think it’s been handled correctly, and I’m ready to vote,” Cindy Scott told News 2.

“I have a small business that makes guitar straps for Nashville, I didn’t have any material change to, I did not get any tax cut,” said Lee Mcalilly.

“My husband got laid off, we lost our insurance, so this is the only insurance that we have, so this directly affects us,” Sarah Grant said referring to the Affordable Care Act.

“We’ve got the Black Lives Matter movement, we have of course COVID, trying to find, find something that can control COVID. Just overall, equality in our society, I think that we are divided right now as a country, and I would really like to see a change,” added Tamara Borgesen.

Waits varied from no wait to about an hour at times.

There are more than a dozen early voting sites this year, they open at 8 a.m. and close at varying times depending on the day.

CLICK HERE for more information on voting in Davidson County.