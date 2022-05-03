CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Find up-to-the-minute election results for the races in Montgomery County. To see full results from the May 3 primary election from counties across Middle Tennessee, click here.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.