NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Find up-to-the-minute election results from the November 8 Tennessee general election, both statewide and Middle TN county races, as votes continue to be counted.

Middle Tennessee Mayoral Races

A number of cities in the Middle Tennessee area have mayoral races on the ballot. Track the races for mayor in Fairview, Gallatin, Portland, Westmoreland, White House, La Vergne, Clarksville, and Columbia, below.