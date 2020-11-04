Middle Tennessee college students react to presidential election

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee’s youngest voters are watching the race to the White House closely. Many stayed up late with the rest of the nation watching the results come in.

Four students from Tennessee Tech University hopped on a Zoom call with News 2 at 2 a.m. Wednesday. One of the key issues on their minds is the economy.

“I think it’s just a really cool point in history, especially for us as college students because this next President is going to be who we go out into the workforce for the first time to get our first experience as a real person in the workplace,” said Braden Wall, who voted for the first time this year.

Lane Mochow, also a first time voter, stayed up late to report election results for the school’s newspaper, “The Oracle.”

“I’m anxious, but I also think that I’ll accept whoever wins, because it’s my place as an American to appreciate who we have leading our country,” Mochow said.

Brayden Johnson is hoping to see the President get re-elected and has been watching the race closely for months.

“I think we can clearly justify the polls are not accurate going in,” Johnson said. “When I look at some of the numbers we have for a lot of swing states, I think there is an argument for both sides as far as what the right agenda is.”

This is Rachel Baker’s second time voting for President and says the 2016 and 2020 race seem similar, but this year is on a more “exaggerated scale.”

“At this point, we have too many states that are too close to call, you can’t really make a good prediction on which way it’s going to go yet,” Baker said.

The university was unable to host in-person events to get students engaged in the process, but the school’s Student Government Association hosted a campaign, “Home is where the vote is,” to encourage students to travel back to their hometowns to vote or vote absentee.

Similar to many Americans, they will anxiously wait for the final results. According to ABC News, it appears not as many young voters turned out as expected. National exit polls suggest 18-29 year-olds make up the same percentage of the electorate as they did in 2016.