‘Look the electorate in the eye’ about voting disputes says Tennessee Secretary of State

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — What if Tennessee faced what’s going on with Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin?

“You need to look the electorate in the eye” and tell them what you are doing says the man in charge of Tennessee’s elections.

“I know the Pennsylvania Secretary of State. I know the Michigan Secretary of State,” said Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett.

He offered a glimpse Wednesday of what his counterparts face as the presidential election process may not have an end soon in several states.

News 2 asked what’s most important for someone in their shoes.

“Thinking through everything you need to be prepared for and being able to look the electorate in the eye and say here is our process,” said Secretary Hargett, “We are going to be transparent and we are going to count every legal vote.”

Secretary Hargett said the work starts long before a state’s disputed election.

“Every secretary of state leading up to a presidential election and even a strong statewide election is thinking about what could go wrong, and what if we have a close race,” he added.

Things never got close in Tennessee during the state’s record 3-million plus turnout that was driven by mainly in-person voting.

“Think of it this way, even if not a single person had voted absentee by mail, if zero absentee ballots had been cast we would have still hit a new record,” said the secretary of state.

But absentee ballots and questions from both Republicans and Democrats are not going away in Tennessee or places where elections are razor-thin.

Secretary Hargett also added that he and Tennessee thank the 17,000 poll workers throughout the state.