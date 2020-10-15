Local election offices note record turnout on first day of early voting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Local elections offices across the Midstate are reporting a record turnout of voters on the first day of early voting in the state.

Nashville-Davidson County

In Nashville-Davidson County, elections officials stated 12,899 people cast their ballots on Day 1, with the largest turnouts coming from the Bellevue, Bordeaux, Madison, and Southeast Library precincts.

Here is a breakdown of the voter turnout numbers in Davidson County on Wednesday, Oct. 14:

  • Belle Meade City Hall – 843
  • Bellevue Library – 1125
  • Bordeaux Library – 1329
  • Casa Azafran Community Center – 643
  • Edmondson Pike Library – 1094
  • Friendship Baptist Church – 557
  • Goodlettsville Community Center – 678
  • Green Hills Library – 1084
  • Hermitage Library – 1007
  • Howard Office Building – 1018
  • Madison Library – 1312
  • Margaret Maddox East YMCA – 1050
  • Southeast Library – 1159

Note: Day 1 total of 12,899 voters accounts for 2.87% of 449,809 registered voters in Davidson County.

Wilson County

Wilson County also posted a record-breaking first day, with 4,793 voting on Wednesday. In comparison, 3,459 cast their ballots on the first day of Early Voting in the county in 2016.

Here’s a breakdown of how many voted at each polling precinct in Wilson County on Wednesday, Oct. 14:

  • Election Commission Office, Lebanon – 1,109
  • Mt. Juliet Community Center – 1,606
  • Watertown Community Center – 316
  • Gladeville Community Center – 773
  • Lighthouse Church Mt. Juliet – 741
  • Mail-in/Absentee – 248

Rutherford County

While Rutherford County did not release exact numbers to News 2, they did send out a tweet earlier in the afternoon to report record turnout at the polls there as well, including the opening of additional early voting locations and extended hours.

