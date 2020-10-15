Local election offices note record turnout on first day of early voting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Local elections offices across the Midstate are reporting a record turnout of voters on the first day of early voting in the state.

Nashville-Davidson County

In Nashville-Davidson County, elections officials stated 12,899 people cast their ballots on Day 1, with the largest turnouts coming from the Bellevue, Bordeaux, Madison, and Southeast Library precincts.

Here is a breakdown of the voter turnout numbers in Davidson County on Wednesday, Oct. 14:

Belle Meade City Hall – 843

Bellevue Library – 1125

Bordeaux Library – 1329

Casa Azafran Community Center – 643

Edmondson Pike Library – 1094

Friendship Baptist Church – 557

Goodlettsville Community Center – 678

Green Hills Library – 1084

Hermitage Library – 1007

Howard Office Building – 1018

Madison Library – 1312

Margaret Maddox East YMCA – 1050

Southeast Library – 1159

Note: Day 1 total of 12,899 voters accounts for 2.87% of 449,809 registered voters in Davidson County.

Wilson County

Wilson County also posted a record-breaking first day, with 4,793 voting on Wednesday. In comparison, 3,459 cast their ballots on the first day of Early Voting in the county in 2016.

Here’s a breakdown of how many voted at each polling precinct in Wilson County on Wednesday, Oct. 14:

Election Commission Office, Lebanon – 1,109

Mt. Juliet Community Center – 1,606

Watertown Community Center – 316

Gladeville Community Center – 773

Lighthouse Church Mt. Juliet – 741

Mail-in/Absentee – 248

Rutherford County

While Rutherford County did not release exact numbers to News 2, they did send out a tweet earlier in the afternoon to report record turnout at the polls there as well, including the opening of additional early voting locations and extended hours.