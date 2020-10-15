Local election offices note record turnout on first day of early voting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Local elections offices across the Midstate are reporting a record turnout of voters on the first day of early voting in the state.
Nashville-Davidson County
In Nashville-Davidson County, elections officials stated 12,899 people cast their ballots on Day 1, with the largest turnouts coming from the Bellevue, Bordeaux, Madison, and Southeast Library precincts.
Here is a breakdown of the voter turnout numbers in Davidson County on Wednesday, Oct. 14:
- Belle Meade City Hall – 843
- Bellevue Library – 1125
- Bordeaux Library – 1329
- Casa Azafran Community Center – 643
- Edmondson Pike Library – 1094
- Friendship Baptist Church – 557
- Goodlettsville Community Center – 678
- Green Hills Library – 1084
- Hermitage Library – 1007
- Howard Office Building – 1018
- Madison Library – 1312
- Margaret Maddox East YMCA – 1050
- Southeast Library – 1159
Note: Day 1 total of 12,899 voters accounts for 2.87% of 449,809 registered voters in Davidson County.
Wilson County
Wilson County also posted a record-breaking first day, with 4,793 voting on Wednesday. In comparison, 3,459 cast their ballots on the first day of Early Voting in the county in 2016.
Here’s a breakdown of how many voted at each polling precinct in Wilson County on Wednesday, Oct. 14:
- Election Commission Office, Lebanon – 1,109
- Mt. Juliet Community Center – 1,606
- Watertown Community Center – 316
- Gladeville Community Center – 773
- Lighthouse Church Mt. Juliet – 741
- Mail-in/Absentee – 248
Rutherford County
While Rutherford County did not release exact numbers to News 2, they did send out a tweet earlier in the afternoon to report record turnout at the polls there as well, including the opening of additional early voting locations and extended hours.