Large crowd, largely without masks, greets Trump’s departure from Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A large crowd has gathered at Nashville International Airport to greet President Donald Trump as he leaves Nashville Thursday night following the final Presidential Debate at Belmont.

The crowd, some wearing Trump attire were lined up outside of Air Force One behind a barricade. Most were not wearing masks or following social distancing guidelines despite the COVID-19 pandemic and CDC recommendations.

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden met in their final debate Thursday night with just 12 days left until the election.

Quite frankly, it was far more civil and issue-oriented than their first meeting.

Much of the talk leading up to Thursday’s event centered around how Trump, whose hectoring performance at the first debate was viewed by aides as a mistake that turned off viewers, would perform amid a stretch of the campaign in which he has taken angry aim at the news media and unleashed deeply personal attacks on Biden and his adult son. What we saw Thursday was a calm and restrained Trump who focused more on issues instead of distractions.

The debate, which was moderated by NBC’s Kristen Welker, served as a final chance for each man to make his case to a television audience of tens of millions of voters.

NewsNation contributed to this report. This is a developing story.