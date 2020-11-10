Kentucky AG joins lawsuit in Pennsylvania election case

FILE – Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron addresses the media following the return of a grand jury investigation into the death of Breonna Taylor, in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. Two grand jurors told CBS “This Morning” in an interview Wednesday, Oct. 28, that many members of the grand jury were upset over statements by Cameron, that the grand jury “agreed” that the homicide charges against the officers were not on the table because the Louisville police officers were justified in returning fire at Taylor’s apartment.(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s Republican attorney general has joined a lawsuit challenging mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania. Attorney General Daniel Cameron says what happens elsewhere in a presidential election matters to Kentuckians.

Kentucky’s Democratic governor, Andy Beshear, criticized Cameron’s involvement. He says he has concerns about using Kentucky dollars and lawyers to challenge the result in another state.

Cameron signed onto an amicus brief in a GOP lawsuit in a case revolving around mail-in ballots.

Cameron is a Trump supporter. He says his interest in the case is about transparency and rule of law issues.