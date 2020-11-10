Kentucky AG joins lawsuit in Pennsylvania election case

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s Republican attorney general has joined a lawsuit challenging mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania. Attorney General Daniel Cameron says what happens elsewhere in a presidential election matters to Kentuckians.
Kentucky’s Democratic governor, Andy Beshear, criticized Cameron’s involvement. He says he has concerns about using Kentucky dollars and lawyers to challenge the result in another state.
Cameron signed onto an amicus brief in a GOP lawsuit in a case revolving around mail-in ballots.
Cameron is a Trump supporter. He says his interest in the case is about transparency and rule of law issues.
