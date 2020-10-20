‘It is completely irresponsible’: Trump campaign calls for debate topics to be changed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In a two-page letter to the Commission on Presidential Debates, the campaign manager for President Donald Trump expressed concerns regarding the chosen topics for Thursday’s debate to be held at Belmont University.

The letter read in part: “We urge you to recalibrate the topics and return to subject which had already been confirmed.”

The letter goes on to say that the third debate was supposed to focus on foreign policy, but instead, six other topics were announced by the event moderator: fighting COVID-19, American families, race in America, climate change, national security, and leadership.

Trump’s campaign manager, Bill Stepien, called former Vice President Joe Biden “desperate” to avoid conversations of his own foreign policy. It continues to say: “It is completely irresponsible for the Commission to alter the focus of this final debate just days before the event, solely to insulate Biden from his own history.”

The National Press Secretary for Biden released a statement on Twitter saying: “The campaigns and the Commission agreed months ago that the debate moderator would choose the topics. The Trump campaign is lying about that now because Donald Trump is afraid to face more questions about his disastrous COVID response. As usual, the President is more concerned with the rules of a debate than he is getting a nation in crisis the help it needs.”

Monday, preparations continued at Belmont for Thursday’s debate.

“The production team is on the ground,” said Peter Eyre, Senior Advisor for the Commission on Presidential Debates. “By tomorrow the stage set will be nearly complete. And, then we’ll move into rehearsals, checking systems. There’s a lot to do, but we’re right on track.”