Former second lady Jill Biden visits Nashville school ahead of Super Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In less than 24 hours, Tennesseans will cast their first vote in the 2020 presidential race. This morning, Dr. Jill Biden did some last-minute campaigning in Nashville after the former Vice President’s big win in the South Carolina primary.

The former second lady, who is a teacher at a community college in Virginia, spent an hour touring classrooms and speaking with students about future goals.

Dr. Biden also spoke with teachers before heading into the school’s museum filled with student artwork.

“A lot of teachers I talk to are working two or three jobs and that’s wrong in our country,” Dr. Biden said. “We need to pay them more and give them more resources. One thing Joe wants to do is give them more access to mental health.”

After a big victory in South Carolina, Biden is feeling confident ahead of Tuesday’s contests.

“We are not taking anything or granted,” Biden said. “I think the beautiful thing about Joe’s candidacy is a broad coalition and we see people of all generations, cultures, and colors.”

The Biden’s agendas are packed ahead of Super Tuesday. Mrs. Biden will be campaigning in Alabama, while former Vice President Biden makes stops in Texas and California.