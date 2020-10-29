Early voting in Tennessee ends Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN/AP) — Thursday is the last day in Tennessee to vote early in person for the Nov. 3 presidential election and turnout across the state has been record-breaking.

Secretary of State Tre Hargett’s office said more than 1.8 million Tennesseans have voted as of the close of polls Monday, already surpassing the previous record of nearly 1.7 million early and absentee ballots cast during the 2016 presidential election.

Nearly 112,000 people have cast ballots in Rutherford County, including 7,000 votes coming in Wednesday in a last push.

Tennessee offers 14 days of in-person early voting. The deadline to request an absentee ballot was Tuesday.

Voters can find early voting and Election Day polling locations, hours and more with the GoVoteTN app or at GoVoteTN.com.

Completed absentee ballots must be received by local election commissions via mail by Election Day’s close of polls. Officials are urging voters to drop off ballots inside the one post office designated in each county by Election Day afternoon where county election officials will pick up ballots.

Voters are reminded to wear a mask and socially distance as much as possible.