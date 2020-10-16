Early voting in Rutherford County: When and where you can vote

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Election officials across Tennessee are anticipating a historic turnout for this year’s election. In fact, elections offices reported a record turnout of voters on the first day of early voting in the state. For those looking to avoid huge crowds at the polls amid the COVID-19 pandemic, early voting provides a helpful option to cast your ballot.

Early voting for November 3’s General Election begins on October 14 and runs through October 29.

In an August release, Tennessee Secretary of State, Tre Hargett, strongly encouraged voters to wear a mask. Rutherford County’s face covering requirement was lifted on September 22.

A letter sent by County mayor Bill Ketron to the citizens of Rutherford County on September 21 announced the lift on the mandate, but still encouraged the use of masks.

“Your compliance with the order which went into effect on July 22, had a significant impact on our numbers going down. This was hard to ignore. We are encouraged by the data trends and want to continue down that path! This does not discount the fact that the virus is here and not going anywhere anytime soon. Therefore, I am asking that as a community, we revert once more to being #RutherfordResponsible.”

Any registered Rutherford County voter may vote at any one of the following nine early voting sites within the county regardless of their actual place of residence. The early voting period runs from Oct. 14 – Oct. 29.

Where you can vote:

Rutherford County Election Office

1 South Public Square | Murfreesboro

Monday – Friday: 7 am – 7 pm

Saturday: 8 am – 2 pm

Murfreesboro SportsCom

2310 Memorial Blvd | Murfreesboro

Monday – Friday: 9 am – 6 pm

Saturday: 8 am – 2 pm

Rutherford County Election Commission Annex

426 E Vine Street | Murfreesboro

Monday – Friday: 9 am – 6 pm

Saturday: 8 am – 2 pm

Lane Agri-Park Livestock Pavilion

315 John R. Rice Blvd | Murfreesboro

Monday – Friday: 9 am – 6 pm

Saturday: 8 am – 2 pm

Middle Tennessee Assoc of Realtors

311 Butler Drive | Murfreesboro

Monday – Friday: 9 am – 6 pm

Saturday: 8 am – 2 pm

Smyrna City Hall

315 S Lowry Street | Smyrna

Monday – Friday: 9 am – 6 pm

Saturday: 8 am – 2 pm

Smyrna First Free Methodist Church

1004 Hazelwood Drive, Smyrna

Monday – Friday: 9 am – 6 pm

Saturday: 8 am – 2 pm

World Outreach Church (Leadership Park)

1921 New Salem Hwy | Murfreesboro

Monday – Friday: 9 am – 6 pm

Saturday: 8 am – 2 pm

LaVergne Multi-Purpose Building

5093 Murfreesboro Rd | Lavergne

Monday – Friday: 9 am – 6 pm

Saturday: 8 am – 2 pm

What you need to bring:

You must present an ID with your name and photograph to vote.

Photo ID options you CAN use:

Tennessee Driver License

U.S. Passport

Tennessee Department of Safety photo ID

U.S. Military photo ID (active or retired)

Tennessee Handgun Carry Permit with your photo

Photo ID issued by the Federal or Tennessee state government

Tennessee state or Federal issued Photo ID (even if expired) is required to vote unless an exemption applies.

Photo ID options you CANNOT use:

Student IDs

Library cards

Photo IDs issued by cities, counties, and other states

If you forget your ID:

If you don’t bring a photo ID, you will have to cast a provisional ballot. You will then have two business days after Election Day to return to the election commission office to show a valid photo ID. Upon returning to the election commission office, the voter will sign an affidavit and a copy of the voter’s photo ID will be made to be reviewed by the counting board.

If you live in a different Tennessee County:

You can find your early voting and Election Day polling place and hours in the GoVoteTN app.