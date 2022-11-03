NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Thursday is the last day to cast your ballot during the early voting period for the Nov. 8 election.

Wednesday marked the 14th and final day of early voting in Tennessee, which has so far seen more than 680,000 Tennesseans cast their ballots in the midterm elections.

“Time is running out for Tennesseans planning to vote early in the Nov. 8 election,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “I urge voters to take advantage of the last days of early voting to make their voices heard.”

According to the Hargett’s office, 688,001 ballots have been cast in 12 days of early voting, an average of 57,333 voters each day. By statute, Tennessee has 14 days of early voting in the weeks prior to the election, with aa four-day buffer between the end of early voting and Election Day.

There are more than 4 million registered voters in Tennessee, making the number of those who have cast their ballot around 15% of the total electorate.

According to data from the Secretary of State’s office, the day with the heaviest turnout was Tuesday, Nov. 1, which saw 78,285 voters cast their ballots.

Turnout is still far lower than the 2018 midterm elections, according to data from the secretary’s office. By Day 12 of early voting four years ago, more than a million votes had been cast – 1,161,100, to be exact, a difference of 473,099.

Despite the drop-off in voter turnout from the last midterm elections cycle, Tennesseans are still voting in higher numbers than in the 2014 midterm elections. By Day 12 of the 2014 early voting period, only 453,027 Tennesseans had cast their ballots, 234,974 fewer than this year.

Voters who registered before the Oct. 11 deadline can go to any of a dozen different precincts across Nashville to cast their ballots early. After today, voters will have to report to the precincts in their respective districts based on their address.

Find your voting precinct HERE.