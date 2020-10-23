Demonstrators gather in Nashville ahead of final presidential debate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Protesters from both sides have been out all day around Belmont ahead of the final presidential debate.

A large turnout of protesters with the “Be Better Belmont” campaign asked the university to denounce President Trump and its relationship with for-profit prisons.

News 2’s Stassy Olmos spoke with demonstrators throughout the day. One Trump supporter she spoke with said they flew in to support him.

Whether they’re supporting Joe Biden or Donald Trump, many had one message in common— vote.

Early voting is underway in Tennessee through October 29. The General Election takes place on November 3.