Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden arrives in Nashville for presidential debate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden has arrived in Nashville ahead of Thursday night’s presidential debate at Belmont University.

Biden arrived in Nashville at around 3:30 p.m., about 90 minutes after President Donald Trump touched down at Nashville International Airport.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden boards his plane in New Castle, Delaware, on October 22, 2020. – Biden travels to Nashville, Tennessee, for the final presidential debate. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN – OCTOBER 22: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden arrives at Nashville International Airport on October 22, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. Biden is traveling to Nashville, Tennessee for the final presidential debate with President Donald Trump. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

NEW CASTLE, DE – OCTOBER 22: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks to reporters before boarding his campaign plane at New Castle Airport on October 22, 2020 in New Castle, Delaware. Biden is traveling to Nashville, Tennessee for the final presidential debate with President Donald Trump. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

NEW CASTLE, DE – OCTOBER 22: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks to reporters before boarding his campaign plane at New Castle Airport on October 22, 2020 in New Castle, Delaware. Biden is traveling to Nashville, Tennessee for the final presidential debate with President Donald Trump. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN – OCTOBER 22: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and wife Dr. Jill Biden arrive at Nashville International Airport on October 22, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. Biden is traveling to Nashville, Tennessee for the final presidential debate with President Donald Trump. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Both are set to face off against each other in the final presidential debate before Election Day on November 3.

Two large plexiglass shields will be placed in front of Biden and Trump’s lecterns, separating them on the debate stage.

A second debate was originally scheduled for last week but was ultimately canceled after the commission changed to a virtual format following President Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis. Rather than a traditional debate, the candidates elected to hold dueling town halls instead.

Thursday’s debate will feature the candidates discussing the following topics:

Fighting COVID-19

American families

Race in America

Climate change

National Security

Leadership

The debate begins at 8 p.m. at is expected to last 90 minutes.

A new rule change for the debate is the use of mute buttons. The 90-minute debate will be divided into six 15-minute segments; each candidate will be granted two minutes of uninterrupted opening statements. While a candidate is answering during the two-minute period, their opponent’s microphone will be muted to prevent interruptions that were abundant during the first debate.

