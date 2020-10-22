Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden arrives in Nashville for presidential debate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden has arrived in Nashville ahead of Thursday night’s presidential debate at Belmont University.
Biden arrived in Nashville at around 3:30 p.m., about 90 minutes after President Donald Trump touched down at Nashville International Airport.
Both are set to face off against each other in the final presidential debate before Election Day on November 3.
Two large plexiglass shields will be placed in front of Biden and Trump’s lecterns, separating them on the debate stage.
A second debate was originally scheduled for last week but was ultimately canceled after the commission changed to a virtual format following President Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis. Rather than a traditional debate, the candidates elected to hold dueling town halls instead.
Thursday’s debate will feature the candidates discussing the following topics:
- Fighting COVID-19
- American families
- Race in America
- Climate change
- National Security
- Leadership
The debate begins at 8 p.m. at is expected to last 90 minutes.
A new rule change for the debate is the use of mute buttons. The 90-minute debate will be divided into six 15-minute segments; each candidate will be granted two minutes of uninterrupted opening statements. While a candidate is answering during the two-minute period, their opponent’s microphone will be muted to prevent interruptions that were abundant during the first debate.
