NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Find up-to-the-minute election results for the races in Davidson County. You can also check out full results from the November 8 Tennessee general election, both statewide and Middle TN county races, as votes continue to be counted.

Find results for City Commissioner in Belle Meade’s municipal election and Goodlettsville City Commissioner below.

Another race to watch is for the newly drawn 5th Congressional District. The district was previously represented by Rep. Jim Cooper, who elected to retire from his seat rather than seek reelection after the redistricting process following the 2020 Census.

The district, which previously included all of Davidson and Dickson counties, was redistricted in 2020 and will now include only the southern portion of Davidson County, as well as a portion of Wilson and Williamson counties and all of Maury, Lewis and Marshall counties.