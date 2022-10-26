NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Less than two weeks to go before voters cast their ballots in the Nov. 8 General Election.

Tennessee election commissions post sample ballots before each race for voters to review.

While Tennesseans will be voting on the Gubernatorial race and four constitutional amendments, there are also several local races and referendums at stake.

News 2 has rounded up Middle Tennessee county by county sample ballots listed in alphabetical order.

Tennessee Secretary of State’s Office has links to every county’s election commission across the state. To find the sample ballot for your area, click on this link.