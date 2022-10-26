NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Less than two weeks to go before voters cast their ballots in the Nov. 8 General Election.
Tennessee election commissions post sample ballots before each race for voters to review.
While Tennesseans will be voting on the Gubernatorial race and four constitutional amendments, there are also several local races and referendums at stake.
News 2 has rounded up Middle Tennessee county by county sample ballots listed in alphabetical order.
- Bedford County
- Benton County
- Cannon County
- Carroll County
- Cheatham County
- Clay County
- Coffee County
- Cumberland County
- Davidson County
- Decatur County
- Dekalb County
- Dickson County
- Fentress County
- Franklin County
- Giles County
- Grundy County
- Henry County
- Hickman County
- Houston County
- Humphreys County
- Jackson County
- Lawrence County
- Lewis County
- Lincoln County
- Macon County
- Marshall County
- Maury County
- Montgomery County
- Moore County
- Overton County
- Perry County
- Pickett County
- Putnam County
- Robertson County
- Rutherford County
- Smith County
- Stewart County
- Sumner County
- Trousdale County
- Van Buren County
- Warren County
- Wayne County
- White County
- Williamson County
- Wilson County
Tennessee Secretary of State’s Office has links to every county’s election commission across the state. To find the sample ballot for your area, click on this link.