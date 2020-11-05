Comparing, contrasting the 2020 and 2000 presidential elections

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As we wait to see the results of the presidential election, we are reminded of another race without an immediately clear winner.

The 2000 election – George W. Bush versus Al Gore – eventually came down to recounts and even a Supreme Court decision.

Though we are still in the waiting game, our nation has had to wait days, even weeks, for results before.

Former Knoxville mayor Victor Ashe took us back to the year 2000, when the two names on the ballot were his friend and a former Tennessee lawmaker.

“I was mayor of the city at the time, but also George W. Bush was a friend from college. So I was following it more. I don’t have a friend from college running in this election,” Ashe said.

But that’s not the only difference, he says, between 2020 and 2000.

This time, there’s a sitting president involved. Plus, last time, all eyes were on Florida.

“In Florida, the difference of votes was 500 or 600 votes. In these other states, Michigan and Pennsylvania, they’re being carried by Vice President Biden by 20,000, 30,000, 50,000 votes,” said Ashe.

Some are drawing a similarity between the two races.

In a year that’s felt unprecedented, waiting for election results actually isn’t; as 2000’s results took weeks.

“It went until early December. This will be over by this weekend in terms of knowing how each state voted. In that case, you didn’t know how Florida voted because it hadn’t been finally adjudicated. In this case, we’ll know how they voted,” Ashe said. “I think that hopefully we’ll get through it with our sanity intact and the country will come together.”