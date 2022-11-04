NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A council committee is meeting in special session Friday to demand answers from the Davidson County election leadership about this week’s ballot mishap.

Kathleen Murphy, chairwoman of the Rules, Confirmation, and Public Elections Committee, described what happened as “unacceptable.”

“I think it’s absolutely unacceptable that the election commission could not put on this election without messing up the ballots,” said Murphy. “They’ve known that redistricting was going to happen. It happens every 10 years.”

A reported 212 ballots were cast in the wrong districts in Davidson County. Election Administrator Jeff Roberts said this cannot be corrected.

On Friday at 4:30 p.m., in the Metro Council Chambers at the Historic Metro Courthouse (One Public Square), all members of the Rules, Confirmations, and Public Elections Committee are invited to hear from Election Administrator Jeff Roberts and commissioners as they explain the recent ballot errors and the action plan to correct this.

“I have not heard how they have fixed this. What I have heard is finger pointing and that doesn’t need to happen. I need someone to take responsibility and that’s the election commission because they are ultimately responsible for putting on this election,” said Murphy.

Murphy said she is concerned this error could hurt voter confidence.

“Voting is a fundamental building block of democracy and when we cannot put that on and have our neighbors constituents, family members, friends feel secure that their vote is being cast in the right election, then there is a serious problem with the election commission, and we need to address it,” said Murphy.

Outside of the ballot mishap, early voter turnout is down about 40% statewide and down 46% in Nashville. A reported 89,563 people voted early in Davidson County this year.

“I do plan on pushing for an increase in funding for early voting at the election commission, but with that comes more responsibility,” said Murphy. “It’s going to come with more oversight, because clearly the election commission does not think that it is, you know, responsible for the actions that they’ve taken thus far.”