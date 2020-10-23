Biden departs Nashville after debate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Former Vice President and Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden has boarded a plane to leave Nashville after debating with President Donald Trump in the final Presidential Debate at Belmont University on Thursday night.

Biden and his wife Jill Biden quietly boarded a plane from a private airfield near Nashville International Airport.

Earlier, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump boarded Air Force One in front of a packed crowd of people behind barricades at the airport. Most of those within the crowd were not social distancing or wearing masks, and several were wearing Trump attire.

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden met in their final debate Thursday night with just 12 days left until the election.

Quite frankly, it was far more civil and issue-oriented than their first meeting.

Much of the talk leading up to Thursday’s event centered around how Trump, whose hectoring performance at the first debate was viewed by aides as a mistake that turned off viewers, would perform amid a stretch of the campaign in which he has taken angry aim at the news media and unleashed deeply personal attacks on Biden and his adult son. What we saw Thursday was a calm and restrained Trump who focused more on issues instead of distractions.

The debate, which was moderated by NBC’s Kristen Welker, served as a final chance for each man to make his case to a television audience of tens of millions of voters.

NewsNation contributed to this report.