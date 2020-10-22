Belmont University, the ‘chosen one’ for the final presidential debate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The 2020 Presidential Debate at Belmont University has been 2 years in the making, the university applied to host the event back in 2018.

“It’s good for us. It’s good for Nashville,” said Bob Fisher, President of Belmont. “But, for a much different reason is that as we sponsor debates, we want to be a place where the absolute wonder of the American Democratic process is on display to the whole world.”

Belmont was chosen out of six finalists, including the University of Michigan and the University of Notre Dame. Nashville was the only southern city on the list.

“The Belmont University students, faculty, and staff and board of trustees are grateful for the privilege of being on the team that demonstrates one of the greatest ideas in human history to the whole world,” said Fisher.

The university’s bid was backed by political leaders like Senator Marsha Blackburn and Congressman Jim Cooper.

“Debates can help voters make informed choices at the ballot box,” said Matt Dippell, International projects advisor for the Commission on Presidential Debates. “Debates also help promote peace and reconciliation in tense selection environments and promote accountability by winning candidates after elections.”

Not only do Belmont administrators play a role in the planning of the debate, Belmont students are also able to volunteer for the event.