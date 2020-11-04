AP: Bill Hagerty wins election to US Senate from Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee has elected Bill Hagerty as its next United States Senator.

The Associated Press called Hagerty the winner just after 7 p.m. as he defeated Democratic candidate Marquita Bradshaw.

Hagerty will take the Senate seat previously occupied by Lamar Alexander, who announced in December 2018 that he would not seek another term in 2020.

With Hagerty winning the election and joining current Senator Marsha Blackburn in Washington, Tennessee will once again have two Republican senators serving in the United States Senate.