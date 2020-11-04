Amy McGrath concedes to incumbent Mitch McConnell in Kentucky Senate race

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Amy McGrath, center, waves to supporters while carrying daughter Eleanor and accompanied by husband Erik Henderson at Georgetown-Scott County Regional Airport, Georgetown, Ky., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/James Crisp)

(WKRN) — Kentucky Democratic Senate Candidate Amy McGrath conceded just after 9 p.m. Tuesday evening in the race against incumbent Republican Senator Mitch McConnell.

In a statement and video posted to Twitter, McGrath said she was “so proud of what this grassroots campaign achieved.”

“This race was never about me — or Mitch McConnell — it was about Kentuckians,” said McGrath, “The legacy of this campaign will be that we don’t have to accept politics as usual.”

McGrath said she will continue to build “a better future for Kentucky.”