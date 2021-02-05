Your local Costco photo printing department will close next week

In this file photo, shoppers walk from the store with their carts. In the U.S., Costco has announced plans to close photo departments in 2021. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) — It’s time to dig into the back of your closet and pull out that old disposable camera or roll of undeveloped film because you are running out of time to get pictures developed at your nearby Costco photo printing department.

In an announcement posted to the big box chain’s Photo Center page, the company confirmed it would be closing the photo centers at all locations on Sunday, Feb. 14. With the change, passport photo services, ink refills and photo restoration work will end.

Since news of the move began leaking last month, some photography hobbyists and professionals have hopped on social media to express their surprise at losing the affordable printing option.

“Just to add some perspective, a 20×30 costco print (on an Epson printer and Epson luster paper) costs $9.99. The same print at a photo lab costs $50.00,” wrote Twitter user @klizana.

Others suggested they hoped it would lead to more business at local printing shops.

The company is not getting out of the printing business entirely but instead moving entirely to a delivery model. The company says the following services will remain open for shipping to homes and businesses.