Young lady in Murfreesboro working to earn Eagle Scout status

RUTHERFORD, Tenn. (WKRN) — A young lady in Rutherford County is on the verge of earning the highest rank in the Boy Scouts.

Lindsay Parker is one of six young women in Murfreesboro’s Troop 2019.

She spent Sunday morning working on her Eagle project in service to her community.

“The first part of my project is, over the last few months, has been collecting books from lots of different people, children’s books ranging from early reader to about 3rd or 4th grade. What I did today is I got all of the books and cleaned them and fixed any damages the books had,” explained Lindsay.

Lindsay has collected the books and built bookshelves for preschools in the Murfreesboro area.

She is now a freshman at the University of Kentucky.

Murfreesboro’s Troop 2019, chartered in February 2019, was the nation’s first all-girl unit in the Scouts BSA program of the Boy Scouts of America. Middle Tennessee State University assists Troop 2019 through its partnership with the Middle Tennessee Council.