You may have missed the peak, but The Orionids are visible until November 7

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Orionid meteor shower’s peak was Tuesday night into the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday. But, if you missed it, there’s still plenty of chances to see a few meteors.

The Orionids will continue through November 7.

No special equipment is required to view The Orionids. You need to find a spot away from the city lights. The moon is in a waxing crescent phase, making viewing much easier since the meteors will not be competing with the light of a full moon. While the meteors do radiate from the constellation Orion, you’ll be able to see them anywhere in the sky.

There are plenty of areas to stargaze in Middle Tennessee, including numerous state parks. Pickett State Park on The Cumberland Plateau is the closest Silver-tier International Dark Sky Park in the area. This means the stargazing there is exceptional.

If you aren’t able to experience The Orionids this year, other meteor showers are on the way. You can still catch the Leonids next month and the Geminids in December.