‘You just sit here, and think and think’: Family members plead for answers in murder of Caitlyn Kaufman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A family is torn apart and left to grieve across state lines.

Twenty-six-year-old Caitlyn Kaufman was found dead in her car from a gunshot wound on the side of Interstate 440. Her family, in Pennsylvania, was notified of her death over the phone.

“That was not something I was not ready to hear,” said Nichole Kaufman Brown, Caitlyn’s first cousin. “I fell on the floor. I couldn’t breathe. Everybody is crying on the other end of the phone.”

Caitlyn’s immediate family traveled to Nashville soon after her death was announced.

Her mother, Diane, spoke publicly for the first time at a press conference held by Metro Police.

“She was a very compassionate young lady,” said Caitlyn’s mom as she cried. “She had a heart of gold and was on her way to work to help other people. All I’m asking, is that the Nashville community that she loved so much, come together and help us find who did this to my daughter.”

All the while, the rest of the Kaufman family grieves from a far, as they try to piece together the tragedy of losing their loved one.

“That’s all that’s been going through my head now,” said Kaufman Brown. “Truly, you just sit here and think and think and think.”

Detectives say Caitlyn’s car was shot at least 6 times some point between 6:05pm and 6:10pm.

“It’s really crazy,” Kaufman Brown. “We just need people to speak up, but it’s hard for people to speak up. Sometimes maybe they’re afraid. We’re afraid.”

If you saw or heard anything Thursday night, you can make an anonymous tip to Metro Police.