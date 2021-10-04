YMCA announces plans to build tallest building in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The YMCA of Middle Tennessee announced plans to turn its downtown location into a 100,000 square-foot, 60-story residential tower.

The redevelopment will take place at the YMCA’s Church Street location, which sits on 0.90 acres. The 60-story residential portion of the YMCA redevelopment is set to be 750-feet tall. The building will top Nashville’s highest buildings, which includes the 617-foot AT&T building and the 522-foot 505 Nashville building.

Currently, the site houses two buildings. The older 1973 portion of the Downtown YMCA building will be redeveloped and adjoined to the newer building, constructed in 2008, which will be retained.

YMCA to build tallest building in downtown Nashville PHOTO: John Rose

“Our Church Street location sits in the heart of the downtown neighborhood, and we are thrilled to announce bold plans to continue meeting the needs of our growing urban community by developing a superb new facility,” said Chris Tointon, President and CEO of the YMCA of Middle Tennessee.

The Downtown YMCA is located adjacent to Capitol View and is across from Nashville Yards, which will be the future home to Amazon’s corporate location. Within the next five to seven years, the YMCA expects 20,000 people to move within walking distance of their property.

“The Downtown YMCA has changed a lot since its founding as a small reading room in the Old State Building at Fourth and Union, but our commitment to meeting community needs remains the same,” YMCA Chief Strategy Officer Jessica Fain said. “We’ve been bringing the downtown community together for 147 years, and we couldn’t be more excited about this next chapter as we work to open our doors even wider to new Church Street neighbors.”

After an extensive request for proposal (RFP) process, the YMCA finalized a non-binding letter of intent with Giarratana Development. The project with Giarratana is still pending final approval.

“We are so pleased to have been selected by the YMCA leadership to pursue this opportunity, which will be central to fulfilling their mission for decades to come,” said Morgan Stengel, Vice President of Development for Giarratana. “Our team is devoted to creating an optimal facility, and we look forward to working with this wonderful organization which is so critical to our city’s quality of life.”

Construction is slated to begin in January of 2023. The Downtown YMCA will keep its 2008 building open during construction.