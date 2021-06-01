‘Y’all know I’m crazy’: Memphis woman accused of setting father’s home on fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis woman was arrested after she allegedly set her father’s home on fire in an attempt to get him to move into a retirement home.

On March 11, the Memphis Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 2000 block of Hubert Avenue. It was at that time that a witness reportedly came forward and told investigators his sister Cherry Adams may have been responsible.

He said the pair were smoking weed that evening when she made a comment that she was going to put their father in a retirement home. When he asked how, Adams allegedly responded by saying she would use gasoline, some vodka, and a beer bottle to burn his house down.

She even reportedly told her brother that she wouldn’t spend more than six months in jail because “y’all know I’m crazy.”

Police said Adams didn’t know the home was occupied when she started the fire. The blaze caused more than $45,000 to her father’s home.