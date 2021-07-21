WWII marine’s body back in Lebanon after 80 years

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nearly 80 years after being killed in WWII, a marine’s remains were returned home.

“He gave his life for our country,” said Lane Martin, Captain Edward Glenn Walker’s nephew.

Capt. Walker was killed during the Battle of Tarawa in 1943. He was 26 years old.

“He was more or less a part of my life even though he wasn’t alive,” said Martin.

Martin learned about his uncle through family stories and letters.

“He was in Harvard law school when he decided to join the marines. And when he was in the marines, he was still a young man — he was dating girls and having a good time,” Martin said.

“My mother would cry even on up into his 70s when you would mention his name.”

Capt. Walker’s family thought his remains were buried alongside other family members in a Lebanon cemetery.

However, Martin was informed there was a mix-up and Capt. Walker’s remains were found in Hawaii instead.

On Wednesday, Capt. Walker’s rightful remains were brought home with full honors. A memorial service is set for Saturday at Fairview Church.