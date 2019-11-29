Wreaths needed to honor graves of veterans this holiday season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Each Christmas, volunteers with Wreaths Across America work to place wreaths at the graves of veterans. In 2014, more than 700,000 wreaths were laid at more than 1,000 cemeteries and memorial sites.

National Wreaths Across America day is Dec. 14. There are more than 11,000 graves at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery and the local Wreaths Across America chapter is in need of donations.

Organizers say they have an urgent need for donations to make sure these veterans are remembered and honored this year.

The deadline to sponsor a wreath is Dec 2.

If you’re interested in helping, Click here for more information.