FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN)– A wreath was stolen from the Master Sergeant James W. “Tre” Ponder III Memorial Bridge.

Ponder was a Franklin man killed in combat in Afghanistan in 2005.

Ponder’s wife Leslie was out running Monday morning and noticed the wreath was missing. The wreath was on the side next to the sidewalk near the bridge.

