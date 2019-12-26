Wreath from James W. “Tre” Ponder III Memorial Bridge replaced Christmas Day

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN)– A wreath was stolen from the Master Sergeant James W. “Tre” Ponder III Memorial Bridge has been replaced thanks to a few kind people.

Master Sergeant James W. “Tre” Ponder III was a Franklin man killed in combat in Afghanistan in 2005.

The wife of Master Sargeant James W. “Tre” Ponder III, Leslie Ponder woke up to a surprise on Christmas Day and noticed the wreath replaced on the Memorial Bridge.

Leslie Ponder gave thanks to those who took the time to fix the wreath and shares how much joy it brought her and the family.