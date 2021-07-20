Would-be armed robber hits drive-thru at South Nashville McDonald’s

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man attempted to use the drive-thru window to rob employees of a McDonald’s in South Nashville late Monday night.

Officers responded just before 11:30 p.m. to an attempted armed robbery at the fast food restaurant on Nolensville Pike near Harding Place.

Police said a man had walked up to the drive-thru window, pulled out a knife and demanded cash from workers.

The employees were able to lock the window and prevent the would-be robber from getting any money, according to investigators.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody at the scene, though no identifying information was provided.

No additional information was immediately released about the ongoing investigation.