(WKRN) — They say some love is built for a lifetime. That is definitely true for the “World’s Oldest Couple”, Charlotte and John Henderson.

The two love birds are celebrating their 80th wedding anniversary.

The duo tied the knot just after the start of World War II.

Despite all the memories they have together, they are still looking toward the future.

John has 106 years’ worth of memories, and now his 80-year marriage to Charlotte is in the Guinness Book of World Records.