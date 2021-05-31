World War II hero laid to rest in Kentucky after 80 years

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — After an 80-year journey, a Barren County, Kentucky World War II hero is back home.

US Navy Seaman Howard Scott Magers died in 1941 after the attack on Pearl Harbor. He was finally laid to rest this Memorial Day weekend.

Magers enlisted at the age of 17 just 11 months before he was killed.

His remains were identified in December 2020 and he was brought back to Kentucky last week, flying into Nashville.

Generations of his family attended the service on Saturday as they laid his body in its final resting place right beside where his parents are buried.

“It’s amazing, it’s amazing that the community never has never forgotten, and that’s 90% of what we believe in is not only bringing them home but never forgetting. For an 18-year-old to pay the ultimate sacrifice. You just don’t forget things like that. There’s only two times a man dies once when his soul leaves his body and the last time somebody speaks his name,” added Todd Matonich, President of Rolling Thunder Lexington.

A road has also been dedicated in Magers honor.