Working smoke alarms save lives twice this month in Williamson County

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Fire officials in Williamson County said for the second time this month, working smoke alarms saved lives.

The Williamson County Rescue Squad responded to a house fire on Leipers Creek Road Monday morning at 6:50 a.m.

Smoke alarms woke those inside the home who were then able to exit and call 911. The fire was directly under the master bedroom where they were sleeping.

The 13,000 square foot home had a working fire within two rooms. The occupants were displaced due to the fire but nobody was hurt.

FAMILY AWAKENED BY SMOKE ALARMS TO FIRE IN HOME

The fire was contained to less than 1-percet of the value of the home.