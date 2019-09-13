Worker injured in crash with semi-truck in Smyrna

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — A construction worker was injured when a semi-truck hit his vehicle in Smyrna Friday morning.

The crash happened on Sam Ridley Parkway at Stonecrest Drive around 6:30 a.m.

Smyrna Police Department spokesperson Bobby Gibson said the worker was with a bucket truck when he was hit but it is not known if he was inside the bucket.

He was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

Traffic lanes from Sam Ridley to Interstate 24 were blocked as the semi hit the traffic lights at the intersection. The road has since reopened.

No additional information was immediately released.

Police tell me one person was transported to the hospital after an accident on Sam Ridley Pkwy involving a semi truck. Driver tells me he was driving and there were no flagmen or cones and he hit a utility vehicle. Driver just drove off. Trying to get more info from @SmyrnaTNPD pic.twitter.com/lHg9x1WzDr — WKRN Brent Remadna (@RemadnaWKRN) September 13, 2019

