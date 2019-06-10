Worker calms boy with autism after ride breaks down at theme park

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – An Orlando theme park worker is being hailed a hero for helping calm a young boy with autism.

The 9-year-old Ralph had waited all day to go on Spider-Man ride at Universal’s Islands of Adventure Theme Park.

When it was finally his time to board, the ride broke down and the child “lost it,” according to his mother.

The boy was on the ground, screaming and crying, when a ride worker laid down next to him, and stayed with him until he calmed down.

The child’s mother, Lenore Koppleman, shared the experience on Facebook, thanking the “magical people” who made her son feel special.

The post has gone viral and was shared more than 36,000 times.