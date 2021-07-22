Work begins to identify unknown hero buried mistakenly in Lebanon grave

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Less than 24 hours after the actual remains of Captain Edward Glenn Walker arrived home, another important mission takes place in a Lebanon cemetery.

“Leave nobody behind.”

A casket not seen since October 22, 1947, is lifted from the ground under the watchful eyes of many not even alive when first placed, in what was supposed to be its final destination.

“What we’re doing here is to try and begin the journey of a young Marine back to his family whoever he may be. He was buried here mistakenly,” said Wilson Warriors member Terry Ashe.

This unknown marine believed to have died with hundreds of others in the World War II battle of Tarawa almost 80 years ago. Now a group calling themselves the ‘Wilson Warriors’ hopes to be a part of an operation that brings closure to a family decades after they first felt their loss.

“This is kind of a sad moment but in a way it’s a good moment that this is the beginning journey for this young Marine here toward his final resting place,” said Ashe.

The next step, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), the office charged with finding and identifying missing U.S. service members just like they did the man who was supposed to be in this grave.

“It tells that they’re also back there in Hawaii working diligently still eight decades later trying to match up people and trying to match up DNA and trying to match up families so they’re not leaving anybody behind,” said Ashe.

This weekend, the correct marine will be laid to rest. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday at Fairview Church for Captain Walker.